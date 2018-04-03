Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores sensational overhead kick, standing ovation from Juventus fans

Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a simply sublime overhead kick as Real Madrid took a commanding 2-0 lead over Juventus in their Champions League tie.

The Portuguese superstar took just three minutes to score the opening goal of the game as he became the first player in Champions League history to score in 10 consecutive games in the competition.

SEE MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks another Champions League record, Real Madrid silence Juventus early

However, he was far from done as he thumped this sensational effort into the back of the net to double his side’s lead to put them in a commanding position to advance to the next round with two crucial away goals.

Even the Juventus fans couldn’t help but appreciate what they saw, as the home crowd gave Ronaldo a standing ovation as he celebrated and it was certainly well deserved.

In return, he acknowledged it with a show of mutual respect as he gave them the thumbs up as all parties simply had no choice but to appreciate what they saw.

The 33-year-old has now scored 39 goals in 36 games this season, putting any talk of being in decline firmly behind him. As for Madrid, Marcelo made it 3-0 shortly after, as the Spanish giants look as though they’ve put one foot firmly in the semi-finals.

To compound Juve’s misery, Paulo Dybala was sent off as it looks highly unlikely that Massimiliano Allegri’s side will be going any further in the competition this year after losing to Madrid in the final last season.