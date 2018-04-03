Video: Zinedine Zidane’s priceless reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning overhead kick

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of the best Champions League goals in the history of the competition against Juventus on Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old showed incredible technique and quality to send a thundering overhead kick into the back of the net, a strike that earned him a standing ovation even from the home crowd who appreciated it.

It was his second of the game, with Marcelo adding a third soon after, which leaves Madrid in a significantly commanding position heading into the second leg at the Bernabeu next week.

Nevertheless, the talking point will be Ronaldo’s second goal, and as seen below, Zinedine Zidane couldn’t quite believe what he had witnessed as his reaction to the strike was caught on cameras.

Having scored a stunning goal of his own in this competition in the 2002 final against Bayer Leverkusen, the Frenchman knows all about producing moments of magic.

However, this goal was very special and it was enough to leave even the Real Madrid boss in shock as Ronaldo will deservedly take the plaudits after another star performance.

That’s now 119 goals in the Champions League in total, while he broke another record in the competition by scoring in a 10th consecutive game.

No wonder Zidane continues to be amazed by the Portuguese superstar…