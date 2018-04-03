‘Why is Zidane obsessed with him?’ – Real Madrid fans react to starting line-up vs Juventus

Real Madrid face a crunch clash with Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie in Turin on Tuesday night.

With the La Liga title out of reach and having crashed out of the Copa del Rey already, the Champions League remains their last hope of silverware this season.

In turn, Zinedine Zidane and his players will be desperate to take a positive result back to the Bernabeu with them next week, but the French tactician’s line-up against Juve hasn’t seemingly gone down well with many supporters.

While others argued in favour of showing faith in the coach who has led them to multiple trophies over the last two seasons, along with the players who have played a huge role in that success, others weren’t happy with Karim Benzema’s inclusion in particular, as seen in the tweets below.

The argument in favour of the Frenchman has always been that he plays a crucial role in allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to flourish, while also being important in the bigger picture in terms of Madrid’s attacking unit as a whole.

However, with just nine goals in 35 games this season, the 30-year-old may well have to show better efficiency in front of goal in this one as he will be needed to take his chances.

In his defence, he also has 11 assists this year, which goes to show that he does indeed play a vital role.

Meanwhile, he wasn’t the only reason why Madrid fans were upset, as the decision not to include the likes of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez also drew Zidane some criticism too.

Start Bale and Asensio over Benzema and Isco — J10AZ9p2301 (@az9p2301) April 3, 2018

Man why are we starting Isco when Bale, Asensio & Vazquez all 3 are in a better form than him? Isco is too selfish. But well, Zidane would know better?? — Aryan Ghambir (@aryanghambir) April 3, 2018

Benzema over Bale ??? Zidane is lucky the team wins even with benzema on the pitch . Bale should quit Madrid after this . — Aayush Sharma (@Purushasukta) April 3, 2018

No Bale??? Why?? Gareth can score so much goals as he wants but never is in the starting line-up in the important matches! I will never understand ,,the Coach” — Yolomaster 123 (@Yolomaster12343) April 3, 2018