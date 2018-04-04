Barcelona looking to use €35M ace in deal to beat Real Madrid to transfer of key Bayern Munich superstar

Barcelona are reportedly looking at potentially using Andre Gomes in a deal to lure Bayern Munich star David Alaba to the Camp Nou.

Don Balon are stating that club president Josep Maria Bartomeu is eager to use the former Valencia man as a part of a deal for Austrian international Alaba, and that Real Madrid are also eyeing up a move for the 25-year-old.

The news outlet are further suggesting that the player himself has talked about leave Germany, something that will surely be music to the ears of both Barca and Real.

Since joining Bayern from Austrian side Austria Vienna in the summer of 2008, Alaba has managed to establish himself as one of the German side’s most important players.

His ability to play at left back, centre back or in midfielder has meant that Alaba has been able to prove his worth time and time again for he Bavarian side.

Gomes, who joined the club from Valencia for a initial fee of €35M as per the BBC, has failed to adapt to life in Catalonia, with the player only managing three goals and four assists in his 74 appearances for the Blaugrana.

If Gomes is used in order to lure Alaba to the Spanish giants, it’ll be a great boost for Barca, who will effectively be killing two birds with one stone by doing so.