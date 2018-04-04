Barcelona vs Roma team news: Who’s in the starting XI?

Barcelona host Roma in the first leg of their Champions League encounter at the Nou Camp shortly.

The Catalan giants will be hoping to take a positive result to Italy in the second leg, as they look to carry their extraordinary form from La Liga into Europe’s premier competition.

The big news coming from the Nou Camp is the return of Sergio Busquets to the starting lineup.

Lionel Messi was on the bench at the weekend, and returns to the side for tonight’s crunch tie, whilst Denis Suarez is on the bench.

The teams meet for the fifth time in the Champions League, however, the Italian side have won just one of their last 13 away games in the competition.

Since the start of 2013-14, Barcelona haven’t lost a single European match at the Nou Camp, winning 23 and drawing two.

Barcelona vs Roma team news

Barcelona XI

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Roberto, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suárez

Substitutes: Cillessen, Vermaelen, Paulinho, Gomes, Denis, Dembélé, Alcácer

Roma XI

Alisson; Peres, Fazio, Manolas, Kolarov; Pellegrini, De Rossi, Strootman; Florenzi, Dzeko, Perotti

Substitutes: Skorupski, Juan Jesus, Gonalons, Gerson, Defrel, El Shaarawy, Schick