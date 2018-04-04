Chelsea manager Antonio Conte demands more from summer signing despite star’s upturn in form

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly not happy with Spanish international Alvaro Morata, despite the former Real Madrid forward picking up his form and bagging two goals in his last two games.

The Sun are stating that the Blues boss, who has overseen a poor season for the west London side this campaign, is asking for the player to perform on a more consistent basis.

The news outlet are also stating that Conte isn’t very pleased with the fact that Morata maybe doesn’t have football as his number one priority, something the Italian strongly disagrees with.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge from Los Blancos in the summer, Morata has failed to impress his critics with his level of performances.

Despite the hype that surrounded him when he signed, Spaniard Morata has only been able to bag a total of 14 goals and five assists in 40 appearances, meaning that he directly contributes to less than a goal every two games, a poor return for a player of his ability.

Morata has only scored a handful of goals since the turn of the year, a record that Blues fans will hope he can chance for the better as we head towards the end of the campaign.

It remains to be seen if these feelings by Conte will have any future effect on Morata’s performances with the Blues.