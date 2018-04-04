€40M Serie A star willing to snub Real Madrid and secure Barcelona transfer, could replace key €60M Blaugrana starter

AC Milan and Italy star Leonardo Bonucci is willing to secure a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, a move that could see him replace Samuel Umtiti at the Camp Nou.

Don Balon are reporting that the Italian defender, who joined Milan over the summer from Juventus, is sick and tired of waiting for Los Blancos to make a move for him, and is willing to secure a move to their rivals Barcelona.

The news outlet are also stating that Umtiti, whose current deal contains a €60M release clause as per AS, could be leaving the Camp Nou in the near future, meaning that Bonucci could be set to replace the Frenchman if all goes to plan.

Bonucci, who joined Milan from the Old Lady for a fee of €40M over the summer as per the BBC, has established himself as one of the greatest centre-backs on the planet these last few years, and for good reason.

The defender won everything there was to win with Juventus apart from the Champions League, with the player managing to make a total of 319 appearances for the Serie A table toppers during his time with the club.

His fantastic ability on the ball and leadership qualities has seen some fans label the 30-year-old as one of the most complete defenders in the planet, and they’re not wrong!

If Bonucci does end up snubbing Madrid for a move to Barcelona, only time will tell just how he is received by Los Blancos fans.