Gerard Pique urges Barcelona to secure transfer of key £24M Chelsea starter, club could face competition from Real Madrid for star

Gerard Pique has urged Barcelona to make a move for Chelsea and Spain defender Marcos Alonso, who is also a target for fellow Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Diario Gol are stating that the former Man United defender has asked the Blaugrana to make a move for the Blues star, and that the player was impressed with Alonso following Barca’s 4-1 aggregate win against the west London side in the Champions League last month.

The news outlet are also stating that Alonso is a target for Los Blancos, and that the player is reportedly set to cost either club around €30M, a bargain in today’s transfer market.

Alonso has been a revelation since he moved to Stamford Bridge from Fiorentina for £24M in the summer of 2016 (fee as per Sky Sports).

The Spaniard’s keen eye for goal and quality ability from set pieces has seen some label him as one of, if not the, best left back in the entire Premier League, which is a fair shout.

In 76 appearances for Antonio Conte’s side, the Spanish international has managed to clock up a total of 13 goals and six assists, meaning that he contributes directly to a goal every four games, a very impressive record for a left back.

If Barcelona end up listening to Pique, it’ll be interesting to see if they can beat Real Madrid to the signing of the Chelsea stalwart.