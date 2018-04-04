Jurgen Klopp lines up Barcelona transfer raid in surprise bid to replace in-form Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen for his club to prepare an offer to seal the transfer of Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

This is despite the huge recent improvement made by Loris Karius in goal for the Reds, with the German shot-stopper truly making the number one spot his own recently.

Karius started out the season as second choice, though manager Jurgen Klopp would sometimes rotate between him and Simon Mignolet, neither of whom looked convincing as long-term options to be first choice.

According to Don Balon, Klopp still has concerns about his ‘keepers and has identified Barcelona backup Cillessen as an ideal candidate to come in instead.

The Dutch shot-stopper shone at previous club Ajax and could perhaps be justified in thinking he’s better than just being a bench-warmer, even for a big club like Barca.

Liverpool could be a tempting option for him, and Don Balon give the Merseyside giants hope of doing a deal as they claim Barcelona have already identified a replacement in the form of Turkish wonderkid Berke Ozer.