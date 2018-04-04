Video: Liverpool fans attack Manchester City team bus as it arrives at Anfield

Liverpool fans gave Manchester City’s players a hostile welcome to Anfield this evening ahead of the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

The Reds host City in what promises to be one of the most entertaining matches in Europe this season, with both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola getting their sides into fine form this season.

City are runaway leaders in the Premier League and will be among the favourites to win the Champions League for the first time in their history this season, though Liverpool will stand in their way as a big test of their credentials.

The Merseyside giants have of course won this trophy on no less than five occasions in the past and it is atmosphere like this at Anfield that makes them such formidable opponents on European nights.

Watch below as Liverpool fans greeted City’s bus with jeers and various missiles, smoke bombs and all the rest of it to really get an atmosphere going and send a warning to their opponents…

City bus arrives at Anfield. A few cans, flares and bottles thrown at it. The smashed bottle (which you can see towards the end of the vid) nearly landed on my head, which would’ve served me right tbf pic.twitter.com/NgMep0LAhP — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) April 4, 2018