Video: Liverpool race into 3-0 lead vs Man City as Mohamed Salah turns provider for Sadio Mane

Liverpool are in absolute dreamland against Manchester City this evening after racing into a 3-0 lead inside the first half an hour at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah scored the opener for his 38th of the season and has now got an assist to his name as his superb cross was headed in at the back post by Sadio Mane.

Many at Anfield will barely believe what they’re seeing as Liverpool rip City apart with their attacking players continuing the exceptional form they’ve shown for so much of this season.

Liverpool are the only team to inflict a Premier League defeat onto City this term as they won 4-3 at Anfield earlier in 2018, and they may now be heading into the Champions League semi-finals after this incredible start.

Mane notably hit a hat-trick in the 5-0 win at Porto in the last round and form like this will show why so many have viewed Jurgen Klopp’s side as dark horses to lift the trophy this season.

Liverpool have history in Europe with five Champions League wins in their history and this electric outfit put together by Klopp looks like having the potential to add to that.