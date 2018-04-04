Liverpool vs Man City team news: Who’s in the starting XI?

It’s the big game in the Champions League quarter-final tonight as Liverpool host Manchester City in the first leg of the all English encounter.
The big news emanating from Anfield tonight is the inclusion of Ilkay Gundogan in the startling lineup, as he comes in for Raheem Sterling.
Meanwhile, Aymeric Laporte will again be deployed at left-back to provide cover against Mohamed Salah.
Sergio Aguero picked up on international duty – meaning he will not be fit to face the Reds tonight.
Pep Guardiola revealed that whilst his striker was on the road to recovery, the game would come too soon for him.
Liverpool vs Man City team news
Liverpool XI
Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane
Substitutes: Mignolet, Clyne, Masterson, Moreno, Wijnaldum, Ings, Solanke
Man City XI
Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Laporte; Gundogan, Fernandinho, Silva; De Bruyne, Jesus, Sané
Substitutes: Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Delph, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Sterling
