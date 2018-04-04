Liverpool vs Manchester City teams: Jurgen Klopp makes two changes for Champions League clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to his starting XI to take on Manchester City in the Champions League this evening.

The Reds have brought in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield, and replaced Joel Matip for Dejan Lovren in defence from the game against Crystal Palace.

It is generally as you’d expect from both sides – full strength in all areas as big guns such as Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne prepare to do battle in what promises to be one of the games of the season in the Champions League.

How we’re lining-up at Anfield tonight! ? City XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, Jesus Subs | Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Sterling, Delph, Bernardo, Zinchenko#lfcvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/wEeldnQ8F7 — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 4, 2018

This draw was met with much excitement when it was made, with both Liverpool and City among the most in-form teams in England in 2018.

Pep Guardiola’s side may be running away with the Premier League title, but Liverpool’s form in the second half of this season means they look genuine contenders to lift the Champions League trophy this season as well.

Of course, the Merseyside giants have history in this competition, winning it five times before and always seeming to put on a show in the big games on European nights.