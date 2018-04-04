Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tells Manchester United transfer target he’s ready to pay his release clause

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly held talks with the agent of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti over a summer transfer to the Bernabeu.

The Spanish giants’ chief is said to be desperate to land the France international as an ideal partner for Sergio Ramos at the back for Los Blancos.

MORE: Real Madrid & PSG pull out of deal as they believe Man United have WON £100m transfer battle

Don Balon also mention interest from Manchester United but say Umtiti wants to stay in La Liga, giving Real major hope of getting this controversial deal done.

Barca have notably lost one of their biggest names to Madrid in the past, with Luis Figo swapping the Nou Camp for the Bernabeu back in 2000.

This would not be quite in the same calibre as that deal, but it would certainly still be a huge blow for Barcelona if they lost a key defender to their biggest rivals.

The 24-year-old would also make a fine addition for United in what has been a problem position for them this season, with Don Balon stating Perez has informed the player’s representatives that he’ll pay the €60million required to trigger his buy-out clause.

This looks a potential bargain given Umtiti’s commanding performances for Barcelona, and it shows once again that the Catalan giants simply aren’t setting their clauses high enough.

The club lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in similar style last summer and were powerless to prevent the departure as PSG paid his release clause and successfully lured him away.