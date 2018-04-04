Jose Mourinho picks two midfielders to target despite alternative recommendation by Manchester United staff

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to target two central midfielders in this summer’s transfer market.

The Red Devils boss is supposedly being given highly positive feedback from his coaching staff and from club officials regarding the performances of Andreas Pereira on loan at Valencia.

However, according to ESPN, the Portuguese tactician is prepared to go in for more big-name signings anyway as he narrows down his central midfielder search to two names.

Mourinho is a big fan of either Nice midfielder Jean Seri or Lazio starlet Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, both of whom have impressed greatly in recent times.

ESPN claim one of them would be the United manager’s preferred choice, despite once again having the opportunity to work with an exciting young talent in the form of Pereira.

The 22-year-old showed promise whenever given a chance in United’s first-team and has shown he can do the business when given regular playing time during his spell in La Liga.

Still, Mourinho is not one to show too much trust in youngsters and it seems he’s ready to overlook Pereira in favour of another marquee name coming in at Old Trafford.