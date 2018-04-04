Jose Mourinho wants transfer of £30million Premier League star to replace Manchester United fan-favourite

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on sealing the £30million summer transfer of Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian to replace Juan Mata.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils tried to sign the Brazil international last summer as well, and could now come back in for him as Mata looks likely to make way.

The Spain international is a big fan favourite at Old Trafford, having become known for his hard-working performances full of quality, as well as his professional attitude and never complaining despite not being a regular starter.

Mata is also known for his fine work off the pitch, helping set up the Common Goal charity scheme that has seen a number of footballers and other high-profile athletes commit to donating 1% of their wages to charity.

Still, all good things must come to an end and it’s fair to say the 29-year-old perhaps doesn’t have the influence he once did, and certainly isn’t commanding a regular starting spot from Mourinho at the moment.

Willian has shone for Chelsea in recent times and could arguably be an upgrade in United’s attack, offering more width and penetration to a side that has struggled to break teams down on occasion this season, particularly in the big games.