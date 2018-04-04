Manchester United fans are making a brilliant point about Jose Mourinho after Liverpool give Manchester City yet another hiding

Manchester United fans may not have much to shout about this season – they may even see Manchester City secure the Premier League title against them this weekend – but they’re gloating tonight.

Liverpool have just beaten City 3-0 at Anfield to put themselves in a very strong position in their Champions League quarter-final, with the second leg still to play at the Etihad Stadium next week.

That means Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side, who are so often lauded for playing football the ‘right way’, have now let in seven goals in their last 180 minutes played at Anfield.

In comparison, the negative, cynical, unambitious Jose Mourinho has picked up two 0-0 draws.

Slammed for parking the bus away to Liverpool earlier this season, that result doesn’t look so bad now, does it? And United fans are certainly making their voices heard on the matter on Twitter tonight…

jose mourinho went to anfield for a point and got dog’s abuse for parking the bus pep guadiola went and over two games conceded 7 goals will the papers be slating pep tomorrow?

will they fuck — ||D || ||V|| ||D (@BeardedDumbass) April 4, 2018

To think, Mourinho was lambasted for his tactical approach at Anfield earlier in the season. ????? #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 4, 2018

Conceding 7 goals in 2 games at Anfield is just tactical naivety. You would think he’d learn from the first time around, wouldn’t ya? It’s a notoriously difficult ground to go to – there’s no shame in setting up to stop them then try and beat them at home. José Mourinho anyone? — Josh Petersen (@japeydizzle) April 4, 2018

If Pep doesn’t get nailed for this… He basically did the same thing he did vs liverpool in the league and lost again. That’s why he’ll never win the UCL again.

Mourinho gets hated for going and getting a point at anfield(where pool havent lost all season). — Šïµõ????? (@simonop123) April 4, 2018

The abuse some Utd fand directed to Mourinho for getting a clean sheet and a draw at Anfield with several key players injured,rather that than lose 3-0 without a shot on target. — Kinara (@Kinara45) April 4, 2018

think I remember mourinho getting slaughtered in the press for a 0-0 at Anfield , wonder what kind of stick Pep will get #none , a 0-0 or draw is always good at #anfield — Peter Applegate (@applegatepd) April 4, 2018