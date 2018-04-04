Manchester United fans are making a brilliant point about Jose Mourinho after Liverpool give Manchester City yet another hiding

Manchester United fans may not have much to shout about this season – they may even see Manchester City secure the Premier League title against them this weekend – but they’re gloating tonight.

Liverpool have just beaten City 3-0 at Anfield to put themselves in a very strong position in their Champions League quarter-final, with the second leg still to play at the Etihad Stadium next week.

That means Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side, who are so often lauded for playing football the ‘right way’, have now let in seven goals in their last 180 minutes played at Anfield.

In comparison, the negative, cynical, unambitious Jose Mourinho has picked up two 0-0 draws.

Slammed for parking the bus away to Liverpool earlier this season, that result doesn’t look so bad now, does it? And United fans are certainly making their voices heard on the matter on Twitter tonight…

