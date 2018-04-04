Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand trolls Manchester City after first-half humbling by Liverpool

Even a Manchester United legend like Rio Ferdinand was able to enjoy a Liverpool masterclass this evening as the Reds race into a 3-0 half time lead against Manchester City.

The former Red Devils defender tweeted that City haven’t even got off their team bus yet this evening after being thoroughly blown away by Liverpool so far.

The Reds have scored through Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane to absolutely stun Pep Guardiola and co. ahead of what was meant to be a tight and even game between two top sides.

City have been utterly dominant in the Premier League this season and can in fact celebrate winning the title with a win against Ferdinand’s old side United this weekend.

For now, however, Ferdinand is enjoying seeing City get battered for a change as Liverpool have absolutely run riot at Anfield.

There’s a long way to go and even one away goal changes the complexion of the tie a lot for City, but if they carry on playing like this it’s hard to see how they can turn things around.