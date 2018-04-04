Ligue 1 star desperate for club to finally grant him Manchester United transfer

Manchester United are the preferred destination of Monaco midfielder Fabinho ahead of this summer’s transfer window, according to reports.

The Brazil international is said to be desperate to be allowed to leave his current club and United are now his preferred destination above all others, according to the Sun.

Fabinho would undoubtedly solve what has long been a problem position at United, with concerns over Paul Pogba’s form in the middle this season while others’ futures look in doubt.

Michael Carrick will be retiring in the summer and Marouane Fellaini is yet to sign a new contract as he edges closer and closer to becoming a free agent.

Ander Herrera, meanwhile, is another who no longer looks to fully fit in at United after playing less of a key role this season, with youngster Scott McTominay fast-tracked into Jose Mourinho’s first-team in recent matches.

Fabinho would surely be an upgrade after some fine form for Monaco in recent times, and United fans will be delighted if he favours them over what could likely be numerous tempting offers from around Europe.

The Sun add that Fabinho was a target for United last summer but saw his move blocked by Monaco.