No going back: £175m star makes final decision on future following Man United, Chelsea & Liverpool transfer links

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool look to have been handed a significant transfer boost with reports in Spain today claiming Marco Asensio has decided to quit Real Madrid.

According to Diario Gol, the 22-year-old believes he must move on from the Bernabeu at the end of the season and there is no going back on his decision now.

Asensio would undoubtedly make a fine signing for most top clubs around Europe, and there has been plenty of rumoured interest from the Premier League if recent reports are to be believed.

Most recently, Don Balon claimed United were ready to pay a staggering £175million for Asensio, who has long been regarded as one of the most exciting young players in the world.

Another report from Don Balon also linked Chelsea with a potential big-money offer for the Spain international, while Diario Gol have previously talked of a Liverpool approach for him.

Asensio could arguably be an upgrade on most of the attacking midfield players on the books at United, Chelsea and Liverpool, save perhaps for the biggest names like Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah.

Real Madrid will surely not want to lose such a top talent, but it seems he’s sick of spending so much time on the bench after once again being overlooked by Zinedine Zidane for last night’s big game at Juventus.

Asensio would likely be a starter for United, Chelsea or Liverpool so it could now be that he’ll look to move to one of those rumoured suitors.