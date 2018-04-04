Video: Mohamed Salah scores 38th goal of the season as Liverpool go 1-0 up vs Manchester City

Mohamed Salah has given Liverpool the lead against Manchester City in tonight’s Champions League quarter-final clash at Anfield.

The Reds have an early advantage in their European tie, and though there’s a long way to go both tonight and in the second leg, it’s a great start for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Salah has been on fire of late and has netted an incredible 38th goal of the season after firing in from close range against City tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side were caught on the break and looked sloppy at the back as they failed to deal with the combination of Salah and Roberto Firmino.

While Ederson saved Firmino’s first effort, Salah was eventually able to capitalise as the Premier League leaders couldn’t clear their lines.

Anfield erupts! ??? Mo Salah nets in front of the Kop and it’s first blood to Liverpool! ? pic.twitter.com/0oIczhhgE2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 4, 2018

City’s players were greeted with a hostile atmosphere this evening, as is often the case for visiting teams at Anfield, especially on European nights.

The pressure certainly seems to have got to them so far as Liverpool managed to tear into them early on.