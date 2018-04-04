Mohamed Salah injury update as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals details of post-match chat with player

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a Mohamed Salah injury update following his side’s Champions League victory over Manchester City.

The Reds were in dazzling form to beat the Premier League leaders 3-0 at Anfield, but the Salah injury in the second half was certainly one real downer on the night.

Thankfully, Klopp has suggested the Egypt international is fine after talking with him after the game.

Asked by BT Sport if it was a groin injury, Klopp said: ‘I hope not… he said to me immediately after the game: “all fine, all good”.

KLOPP: – The first half was full of power. Fantastic defending and fantastic football. ? (@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/QDCCV1dS7k — Viasport Fotball (@ViasportFotball) April 4, 2018

‘I hope that’s the case, we need to wait and hope.’

Salah scored his 38th goal of the season tonight and also picked up an assist for Sadio Mane on the third goal, showing everyone why he’s become one of the finest attacking players in Europe this season.

The 25-year-old has been simply sensational since his move from Roma in the summer, performing well beyond expectations, particularly in front of goal.

Salah managed 34 goals in two seasons with Roma and has already hit four more than that with Liverpool, so they definitely won’t want to be without him for any lengthy period.

Klopp’s Salah injury update sounds positive, so Liverpool fans can rest easy and allow a truly memorable Champions League result to sink in this evening.