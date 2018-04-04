Sergio Ramos urges Real Madrid to keep ahold of €100M-rated teammate following star’s impressive Champions League display

Sergio Ramos has urged Real Madrid to not sell Spanish teammate Isco in the summer following the midfielder’s widely impressive performance against Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Don Balon are stating that the Los Blancos captain, who will miss his side’s second leg against the Old Lady after he was cautioned during Tuesday’s clash, has begged the Madrid hierarchy to not sell Isco, as he believes the midfielder is the future of the club following the player’s display against the Italian giants.

The 25-year-old completed all of his passes against Juventus on Tuesday, as he proved his worth to manager Zinedine Zidane with a fine performance.

Diario Gol have reported in the past that the Spanish giants value the midfielder at €100M, so any club would’ve had to fork out big money to sign Isco anyway regardless of Ramos’ pleas.

It might be a smart choice for Madrid to listen to Ramos, as Isco has proven time and time against throughout his Los Blancos career to be very valuable.

In 232 appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s side, the midfielder has managed to contribute 40 goals and 53 assists, a formidable return for a player in his position.

Isco’s calmness on the ball and insane vision has seen some label him as the future kingpin of the Spanish national side’s midfielder, and for good reason.

If Madrid end up listening to Ramos, it’ll be interesting to see what role Isco plays for Los Blancos in the coming seasons.