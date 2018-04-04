Why Loris Karius is proving Man City wrong – Shay Given

Loris Karius is proving that Manchester City were wrong to let him go, according to former City ‘keeper Shay Given.

Karius has attracted his fair share of criticism during his time at Anfield, but with the signing of Virgil van Dijk, the Reds have shorn up their defence which has benefitted the ‘keeper.

Interestingly, Karius was part of the youth setup at Manchester City for two years before leaving for German outfit Mainz in 2011, where he impressed and as a result, Liverpool signed him two summers ago.

The 24-year-old has become Jurgen Klopp’s No 1 goalkeeper at Liverpool since the start of this year and has attracted praise from Liverpool fans for his performances.

Given knows him well during their time at Manchester City and the former ‘keeper now feels he is proving everyone his credentials.

“Loris Karius got released and when back to Germany and proved himself,” Given said.

“He was voted the second-best goalkeeper behind Manuel Neuer, who’s not a bad goalkeeper as well all know.

“He had a fantastic season with Mainz of course and that’s why Liverpool went out and bought him.”

Given continued: “He showed as a young lad he wasn’t going to get a breakthrough at Man City.

“He went back to Germany, played first-team football, and climbed back up the ladder.

“Now he’s at a huge club again in Liverpool of course and proving to everyone he’s a top keeper.”