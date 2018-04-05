Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow lineup: Who’s in the starting XI?

Arsenal face CSKA Moscow tonight in the Europa League.

The Gunners will be contesting in their first European quarter-final for the first time in eight years, as they look for a route back into the Champions League next season.

SEE MORE: ‘Arsene Wenger should hang his head in shame’ – Arsenal have been left fuming at one thing after Liverpool’s win over Manchester City

Manager Arsene Wenger revealed good news in his pre match press conference as Danny Welbeck (back) and Petr Cech (groin) recovered from their respective injuries.

However, Alexandre Lacazette gets the nod upfront after making a positive cameo against Stoke.

Cech starts in goal for the Gunners tonight, which shows Wenger’s thinking in prioritising the competition.

David Ospina had been the cup ‘keeper but could now be appearing the league instead.

Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow lineup

Arsenal XI

Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette

Substitutes: Macey, Holding, Chambers, Kolasinac, Elneny, Iwobi, Welbeck

CSKA Moscow XI

Akinfeev; Berezutski, Ignashevich, Berezutski; Kuchaev, Golovin, Natcho, Dzagoev, Schennikov; Musa, Wernbloom

Substitutes: Pomazun, Milanov, Vitinho, Bistrovic, Chalov, Zhamaletdinov, Khosonov

What TV channel is Arsenal v CSKA on?

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.