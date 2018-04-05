‘Can see pain in his eyes’ – Liverpool fans revel in pundit giving them praise after win over Man City

Liverpool fully deserved their 3-0 win over Man City in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and they rightly received praise from all.

However, LFC fans couldn’t quite believe what they were hearing from one pundit in particular, as Roy Keane dished out praise for them on ITV’s highlights show, as seen in the tweet below.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane have put the Reds firmly in control of their quarter-final tie with Pep Guardiola’s side, with the two teams meeting again next week at the Etihad for the second leg.

An early onslaught did the damage as they were 3-0 up after 30 minutes, and Keane was full of praise for their performance on the night as he was also critical of City’s display.

Given his history with bitter rivals Manchester United, it may well have been hard for him to dish out such praise regardless of the level of professionalism that he shows in his role as a pundit for ITV.

With that in mind though, these Liverpool fans were loving watching him assess the game, as they revelled in him being positive about Jurgen Klopp and his players for the way in which they swept aside City in such commanding fashion early on.

It remains to be seen whether or not City can get back into the tie, but given Liverpool’s threat in the attacking third, they will have to be perfect defensively in order to avoid conceding an away goal and being put in an even bigger hole.

‘Liverpool’s team performance was outstanding’ Roy Keane has his say on @LFC as they set one foot in the @ChampionsLeague semi-final pic.twitter.com/L5q6YGBTQk — ITV Football (@itvfootball) April 5, 2018

Roy Keane actually giving us praise. Understandably stuttering and can clearly see the pain in his eyes as he’s doing it but at least he’s finally saying something accurate as a pundit. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) April 4, 2018

You know it’s been a good night when even Roy Keane says Liverpool were immense. #Liverpoolfc — Daz (@KopiteDarren) April 4, 2018

After watching #Liverpool destroy city 3-0 tonight I felt I must be dreaming, and now I’m watching Roy Keane praising the #LFC players what the hell is happening tonight. — Terence (@Terence1971) April 4, 2018

@AndyK_LivNews I was watching Roy Keane just waiting for his usual anti Liverpool crap but I was shocked to hear him praise the way Liverpool played…. — Brian Mc Kay (@brianmckay1964) April 5, 2018

Kill me now Roy Keane has just praised Liverpool….the apocalypse is nigh! — Vox Nihili (@chundyking) April 4, 2018

Roy Keane is hating this having to praise Liverpool — Stephen Cleal (@sootsta78) April 4, 2018

roy keane’s pain at having to praise liverpool more than offset by his glee at burying man city — Jamos (@Jamos5k) April 4, 2018

Jesus, even Roy Keane praising of Liverpool. Counts as a trophy that, I’d say. — Greg (@GregThompson7) April 4, 2018