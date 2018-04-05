Chelsea prepare monster €350k-a-week contract for €100m-rated key figure

Given his ongoing influence at Stamford Bridge, the last thing that Chelsea will want to see his Eden Hazard leave the club this summer.

The 27-year-old has bagged 15 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances so far this season, as he continues to establish himself as a pivotal part of the Blues’ pursuit of success.

In turn, losing him would be a major setback, and according to Sport, Chelsea are ready to take serious action to ensure that he remains in west London by offering him a staggering €350,000-a-week contract to try and fend off interest from Real Madrid.

From Madrid’s perspective, they could be looking to bolster their attacking options as although they continue to march on in the Champions League, they’ve disappointed domestically this year as reflected in the gap between them and La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Further, with Karim Benzema scoring just nine goals in 36 appearances, Gareth Bale struggling to establish himself in the line-up having again been left out against Juventus this week and with Cristiano Ronaldo turning 34 next year, Los Blancos have to have a long-term plan in mind.

Hazard, 27, would arguably fit that bill perfectly as not only would his style of play suit Madrid, but he should be entering the peak years of his career now and will be expected to kick on and improve further.

It’s added by Sport that should a new contract not be signed at Chelsea, the Blues would demand €100m for him, and so ultimately it sounds as though his future at the club will hinge on whether or not he puts pen to paper on this next contract.

With Zinedine Zidane failing to replicate the level of success from last season, big changes could be in the pipeline at the Bernabeu, but time will tell if Hazard is part of that plan.