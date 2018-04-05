€28m Serie A superstar to Manchester United as forward reluctant to extend current deal

Manchester United have been handed a colossal boost in their pursuit for a European superstar with the forward still yet to pen an extension on his current deal.

Dries Mertens is yet to extend his deal at Napoli with the Belgian linked with a transfer to Manchester United.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that Mertens continues to stall and halt any talks on a contract extension at Napoli with his future looking increasingly uncertain given his reluctance to pen a new deal.

The 30-year-old’s contract expires in just two years which of course allows his potential transfer fee to be diminished with Napoli currently hoping to extend his current deal until 2021 or 2022 to fend off any clubs interested in acquiring the services of the star.

The previously mentioned report states that Manchester United have shown significant interest in Mertens and could make a move for the star in the region of €28m.

Mertens has hit some fine form for Napoli this season since being converted from a traditional winger to a central striker. The Belgian has already hit double figures for the season and has lead a terrific season for the Serie A side who sit just four points behind Juventus in the race for the league title.

Jose Mourinho of course already has a strong Belgian core at Manchester United with both Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku often linking up with Mertens at international level.