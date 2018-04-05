Influential Barcelona figure remains coy on future, exit threat still looms large

Barcelona remain on course for a successful season and so key individuals can be forgiven for snubbing any potential distractions at a crucial time of the year.

The Catalan giants remain in the hunt for the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Champions League this season, and so the full focus for Ernesto Valverde and his players will be on securing silverware.

One of the looming issues at the Nou Camp though is the future of Andres Iniesta, who noted last month that he would make a decision before the end of April, as per BBC Sport.

It had been suggested that a prolonged stay with Barca or a lucrative move to China were the two options on the table and so it remains to be seen what he chooses to pursue.

When quizzed on it on Wednesday night though, after Barcelona’s win over Roma in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, the 33-year-old was giving nothing away.

“When the time comes I’ll say something about it, for now the important thing is to continue taking the right steps for this season,” he is quoted as saying by Sport.

Despite the fact that the club icon is now entering the latter stages of his career, he has remained a key figure in Valverde’s plans this season.

Iniesta has made 35 appearances in all competitions so far this year, but although his technical class and importance in the team’s style of play remains, his numbers have significantly dipped as he has just one goal and three assists so far this season.

In the event that he decides that he can no longer perform at the highest level and have a decisive impact, perhaps that option of moving to the Far East will become a more attractive proposal.