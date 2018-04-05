Lacazette, Ozil and Ramsey outstanding as Arsenal run riot over CSKA Moscow in Europa League

Arsenal delivered an emphatic and dominant display in the Europa League this evening as they swept aside CSKA Moscow.

READ ALSO: Arsenal to solve defensive woes by signing £25m Bundesliga superstar

Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey both scored braces as Arsenal beat CSKA Moscow 4-1 with ease.

Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring for Arsenal on the ninth minute before CSKA momentarily pegged Arsene Wenger’s side back just six minutes later through a Aleksandr Gloving free-kick.

However, the Gunners remained unfazed and managed to deliver a superb and convincing performance with Arsenal scoring another three goals before the half-time whistle blew.

THE GOOD

We need to talk about, Mesut.

Ozil looked at ease throughout tonight’s quarter-final and was the creative genius at the heart of Arsenal’s attacking domination. The German created two of Arsenal’s four goals tonight.

4 – Mesut Özil has assisted four goals in his last three Europa League appearances for Arsenal (two at AC Milan and two this evening). Gifted. pic.twitter.com/SIWPVSK8dU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 5, 2018

Laca and Ramsey will get the headlines, but Ozil has been behind three of the goals so far. Sublime display from him. #AFCvCSKA — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) April 5, 2018

Mesut Ozil has been magical tonight. Wonderful to watch. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 5, 2018

It’s literally Ozil’s playground out there. He’s on another level. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 5, 2018

THE BAD

Despite a plethora of attacking talent and skill on display for Arsenal tonight their back four still failed to convince. CSKA Moscow carved out a number of chances in the first-half and arguably should have converted more than just the one. Ahmed Musa’s movement proved a problem for Hector Bellerin and Petr Cech will surely be kicking himself after failing to once again keep a clean sheet.

THE UGLY THE ABSOLUTELY STUNNING

Aaron Ramsey’s second goal tonight was majestic, outstanding and one that Arsenal fans will undoubtedly talk about for years. The Welshman produced a back-heel that had arrogance yet modesty in equal quantities. Ramsey was superb throughout and produced an attacking performance from midfield which was full of high intensity running and energy. Watch the Ramsey goal below.