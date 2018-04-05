Leicester vs Newcastle TV channel, odds, kick-off time and team news

Leicester City host Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend.

Newcastle have flirted with relegation throughout various times this season, however, a crucial 1-0 win over Huddersfield provided them with some respite as they find themselves seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Leicester have performed admirably under Claude Puel this season with Vicente Iborra and Jamie Vardy on target in last weekend’s 2-0 success at Brighton.

The Foxes will be hoping for another win to boost their hopes of European football next season.

In December Leicester won 3-2 at St James’ Park with Riyad Mahrez, Demarai Gray and a Perez own goal sealing the win.

When is Leicester vs Newcastle and what time is kick-off?

The game gets underway at the King Power Stadium at 3pm on Saturday, April 7

Leicester vs Newcastle TV channel and can I live stream it?

Leicester City vs Newcastle United is not being shown live.

The game will be available on Sky Sports on Saturday evening, with highlights on BBC’s Match of the Day at 10.30pm

Leicester vs Newcastle team news

Joselu is a doubt for the trip to the the King Power, as is Rob Elliot (back).

Jesus Gamez will miss the trip through injury.

Mo Diame is expected to recover from the knock which saw him replaced in the second half last weekend.

Meanwhile, Islam Slimani is ineligible.

Matty James will miss out for Leicester, while Daniel Amartey is doubtful.

Wilfred Ndidi will miss the game through suspension.

Leicester vs Newcastle odds

Leicester – EVS

Draw – 5/2

Newcastle – 10/3