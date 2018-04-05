Man City vs Man Utd TV channel, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

The Premier League fixtures throws up intrigue this weekend with two derbies taking place – however, for Manchester City, the game against Manchester Utd holds particular significance as they look to win the Premier League against their rivals.

Saturday’s tie will be a test of resolve for Pep Guardiola’s men after his side were humbled by Liverpool in the Champions League first leg last night.

Guardiola was tempted to rotate his squad ahead of the return leg – however after yesterday’s result – he will be hoping for a response from his side and claim the title.

Guardiola’s side can set a record of being crowned champions the earliest, beating United’s 2000-01 record of earliest title win by a week.

What time is Man City vs Man Utd kick-off?

Manchester City play Manchester United at Etihad Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 5.30pm on Saturday, April 7.

Man City vs Man Utd TV channel and stream

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 4.30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Man City vs Man Utd team news

Manchester City could be still missing Sergio Aguero and Benjamin Mendy (both knee).

Aguero was sorely missed against Liverpool and has been out with the injury whilst on international duty with Argentina.

Manchester United could have Phil Jones (thigh) back to the fold as they look to consolidate second place.

Sergio Romero (knee) and Daley Blind (ankle) are sidelined.

Man City vs Man Utd odds

Man City – 19/20

Draw – 11/4

Man Utd – 16/5