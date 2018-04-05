Man Utd ace wants crucial talks with Mourinho to clear up future

Man Utd are expected to be active in the summer transfer market, and that could mean additional competition for places next season.

For the fundamental figures such as David De Gea, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku, it should mean seeing the squad strengthen around them.

However, others won’t be in such a secure position, including Andreas Pereira who is currently on loan with Valencia. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a decent spell with the La Liga outfit too, scoring one goal and providing five assists in 24 appearances.

Nevertheless, given it’s his second loan spell away from Old Trafford in two years, he’ll naturally want to be aware of the plan moving forward and whether or not he is part of Jose Mourinho’s thinking.

In turn, ESPN report that he will hold crucial talks with the Portuguese tactician when he returns to Man Utd from his loan spell this summer, in order to ascertain whether or not yet another loan spell away from the club is the right move.

On one hand, it’s a commendable attitude to have from Pereira’s perspective that he wishes to play regularly elsewhere if he can’t at Man Utd and prove himself to the Premier League giants.

Further, in his defence, it is added that the Red Devils have been impressed with his form this season.

In contrast though, the question has to be asked as to how many loan spells he’ll have before it’s time to consider a permanent exit. The youngster can’t continue to be shipped out to a different club every year, as he’ll want some continuity too.

Coupled with the fact that ESPN add that United are targeting another midfield signing this summer, it paints a pretty bleak picture of his long-term hopes of making a breakthrough at Old Trafford and so these touted talks will likely be vital in clearing up the matter and formulating a plan.