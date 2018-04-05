Paco Alcacer: Could Southampton make surprise move for Barcelona striker?

Southampton are interesting in bringing in Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer, according to various reports.

According to Sky Sports, the Saints’ Spanish scouting network has been monitoring the progress of the 24-year old Spaniard.

He impressed at Valencia after scoring 29 goals in two seasons and this persuaded Barcelona to move for him for £26m two years ago.

However, Paco Alcacer failed to nail down a regular first place under former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique and current manager Ernesto Valverde, scoring just nine times in 33 appearances.

This season he has appeared only 18 times, scoring six goals.

Southampton currently sit in the relegation zone in 18th position and are two points behind Crystal Palace.

? Southampton reportedly remain keen on signing Paco Alcácer – However, this move is entirely dependent on our survival #Saintsfc #EPL pic.twitter.com/ALCqCifMAW — talkSAINTS (@talkSAINTS) April 3, 2018

Crucially, they have played a game less and the caveat to any potential deal taking place hinders on the Saints being able to retain their Premier League status next season.

They will also face competition from Villarreal and Celta Vigo for his signature also.

According to The Mirror, Southampton will offload Manolo Gabbiadini in the summer, which would help facilitate a move for Alcacer.

Gabbiadini, signed for £15 million in January 2017 but after some impressive showings, he has struggled with injuries.