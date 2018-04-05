“Thank you Aubameyang” – Arsenal fans believe striker’s gesture is the reason behind outstanding Lacazette form

Arsenal comfortably swept aside CSKA Moscow this evening with Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette starring for the Gunners.

Arsenal fans believe Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the reason for Alexadre Lacazette’s new found form.

Gunners forward Aubameyang is the man responsible for French forward Lacazette’s return to form in the last week, according to Arsenal fans.

During Arsenal’s victory over Stoke City at the weekend Aubameyang had an opportunity to seal his hat-trick but instead allowed Lacazette to take the spot kick to allow the Frenchman to register a rare goal for Arsene Wenger’s side after struggling to find both form and playing time in recent weeks for Arsenal.

With Aubameyang cup tied for tonight’s Europa League tie, Lacazette was given the nod to start by Wenger and spearhead the Arsenal attack as the Gunners swept aside CSKA Moscow in a convincing 4-1 victory.

Lacazette scored twice and it would appear that his form is well and truly back.

10 – Alexandre Lacazette has scored 10 goals in his last 13 Europa League appearances, with these his first two as an Arsenal player in the competition (eight for Lyon). Blossoming. pic.twitter.com/XA3QZl29wt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 5, 2018

Aaron Ramsey also registered two goals for Arsenal this evening and produced a fine performance from midfield with his second goal catching the headlines after the Welshman produced an audacious and acrobatic back-heel.

Arsenal fans took to social media to offer praise for a number of stars, not least Aubameyang. Fans expressed that they feel that the Gambon international’s weekend gesture to allow Lacazette to take a penalty on Sunday has helped to revitalise the Frenchman’s form.

Lacazette with two goals tonight, Aubameyang is the man for letting him take that penalty last weekend. — Steven Newton (@SNewton29) April 5, 2018

Thank you Aubameyang, Lacazette is back in the goal scoring form! — Zeus (@xEdwards_x) April 5, 2018