Video: Liverpool star shares video from inside team bus during incredible welcome from LFC fans

Liverpool secured a memorable 3-0 win over Man City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The result puts the Reds in a commanding position to advance to the last four ahead of next week’s reverse fixture at the Etihad, and so Jurgen Klopp and his players will undoubtedly be delighted with the outcome.

SEE MORE: Jurgen Klopp issues apology to Man City, Pep Guardiola thanks rival

However, the reception that both sets of players received prior to the game at Anfield dominated headlines, as things turned a little sour with the City team bus being damaged after projectiles were thrown at it.

For James Milner though, he seemingly loved the welcome that the Liverpool players received, as he filmed it from inside the team bus and posted it on Twitter after the game, as seen below.

Several Liverpool stars can also be seen filming on their phones, as thousands of Reds supporters lined the streets with songs, flares and much more to create an incredible atmosphere, not only outside the stadium but also inside it during the game.

While Jurgen Klopp apologised in his pre-match interview to City for the damage that was done to their bus which certainly overstepped the mark, this was great to see as Liverpool fans played a massive role in creating one of those magical European nights at Anfield.