Video: Ramsey scores acrobatic stunner that Arsenal fans describe as “better than Giroud’s scorpion kick”

Aaron Ramsey converted an acrobatic stunner as Arsenal ran riot in the first-half at the Emirates against CSKA Moscow in the Europa League.

Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette both scored braces in Arsenal’s first-half vs CSKA Moscow.

Arsenal and Arsene Wenger set the Europa League quarter-finals off to an explosive start as they ran riot over Russian side CSKA Moscow in the opening 45 minutes of the first-leg.

Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring for the Gunners on the 9th minute before Arsenal were momentarily pegged back by a CSKA Moscow equaliser six minutes later.

The Gunners remained unfazed despite having their early lead wiped out and went on to dominate the rest of the first-half through an impressive attacking display.

Alexandre Lacazette made it two after 23 minutes from the spot before Aaron Ramsey produced a piece of magic to make it three just five minuted later.

Mesut Ozil picked up the ball on the left-side of the Arsenal flank before floating a ball into the path of an oncoming Ramsey. The Welshman improvised superbly and produced a finish using his back-heel to lob the ball over CSKA Moscow goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev. The Arsenal star’s finish can be seen below and we’re still struggling to find a superlative impressive enough to describe it.

STUNNING GOAL, ARSENAL!!! ? Mesut Özil with one of the best assists you are ever likely to see ? Aaron Ramsey with the insane acrobatic finish! pic.twitter.com/fRxGYc20J8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2018

Lacazette made it four just before half-time but Arsenal fans took to social media to praise Ramsey for his magic and some even speculated that the finish was better then Olivier Giroud’s infamous scorpion-kick for the side last season.