What TV channel is Arsenal v CSKA on? Kick-off time, odds, team news

Arsenal face CSKA Moscow in the crucial quarter-final of the Europa League.

The Gunners produced impressive performances in their last 16 tie against AC Milan and will be looking to do the same at home to the Russian side.

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, spoke of his side’s disadvantage of playing at home first – therefore the north London outfit will be looking to take a big lead against the Russian side – as the Gunners’ record away in eastern Europe is patchy to say the least.

CSKA head into the game full of confidence after knocking out French giants, Lyon.

What time is Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow kick-off?

Arsenal host CSKA Moscow at Emirates Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 8.05pm on Thursday, April 5.

What TV channel is Arsenal v CSKA on?

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow team news

Alexandre Lacazette is ready to start according to Arsene Wenger after two months out with a knee injury.

There was more good news for Gunners’ fans as Danny Welbeck (back) and Petr Cech (groin) have recovered from their respective injuries

According to The Times, Wenger is looking to field his strongest side possible in the Europa League, which could mean Cech coming in for David Ospina from now on.

Ospina has been used in cup competitions and in Europe to this point, but he could now find himself playing the Premier League instead.

As for the visitors, Viktor Vasin (knee), Astemir Gordyushenko (meniscus) and Mario Fernandes (hamstring) all still injured.

Kirill Nababkin is suspended.

Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow odds

Arsenal – 3/10

Draw – 4/1

CSKA Moscow – 10/1