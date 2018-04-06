Arsenal cleared to seal controversial €60million transfer of Champions League winner

Arsenal look to have been more or less cleared to seal the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric this summer as he has made up his mind to leave the club.

Don Balon claim the Croatia international has offers from the Premier League and that he’s keen to go out on a high by winning another Champions League title with Real this season, though his future is ‘practically decided’ anyway.

Modric would no doubt be a superb signing for Arsenal, even if only on a short-term basis as he’s set to turn 33 next season and has had a long career performing at the top level.

Arsenal are looking weak in midfield with doubts over the likes of Granit Xhaka in that position, while Jack Wilshere is heading towards the end of his contract with the Gunners.

Don Balon have previously claimed Arsenal would be willing to pay around €60million to sign Modric, and if he wants a move after all the great service he’s given to the club, one can imagine they’d cash in on him for that price given his age.

Having played for Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham in the past, this move would not be without its controversy in north London, though a number of high-profile players have represented both clubs in recent times.