Arsenal handed golden opportunity to beat Liverpool & Chelsea to £104million forward transfer

Arsenal could be handed a golden opportunity to seal the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele this summer in a swap deal involving Hector Bellerin.

The Gunners may not want to let go of their key defender too easily, but many fans would be tempted by this proposed swap deal if the offer were to come in.

According to Don Balon, Barca are prepared to sacrifice Dembele in order to beat Real Madrid to Bellerin as they look for an upgrade on the likes of Nelson Semedo in that position.

Still, the report suggests that, while Arsene Wenger is a huge fan of the French starlet and sees him as a potential ‘next Thierry Henry’, he is not keen on parting with Bellerin in order to push the move through.

Dembele arrived at the Nou Camp as one of Europe’s most exciting young players last summer, and though he has struggled to settle so far that has not stopped top clubs showing an interest.

Don Balon recently linked Chelsea with a potential £104million bid for the 20-year-old, while another Don Balon report claimed Liverpool could look at him as a replacement for Mohamed Salah if he moves to Real Madrid.

Arsenal, however, are in a great position to take Dembele if they want him, but perhaps Wenger is right to be careful about losing another top performer like Bellerin given how much Dembele has struggled since his big move to Barcelona.

Tearing it up in the Bundesliga is one thing, but the former Borussia Dortmund starlet remains unproven at the highest level and there are no guarantees he’d rediscover his best form again at the Emirates Stadium.