Arsenal vs Southampton TV channel, odds, kick-off time and team news

Arsenal host Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday with the Saints desperately need points to avoid relegation.

The Saints sit in 18th position in the league table and are two points behind Crystal Palace, but crucially, Palace have played a game more.

As for the Gunners, Arsenal manager will be looking to rotate his team as they have a crucial second leg Europa League tie against CSKA.

Given the north London’s side poor record in Russia, he will be looking to rest key men ahead of the tie.

Arsenal are five points of the fifth-placed reigning Premier League champions, Chelsea, but 13 points behind fourth placed, Tottenham.

When is Arsenal vs Southampton and what time is kick-off?

Arsenal host Southampton at Emirates Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 2.15pm on Sunday, April 8.

Arsenal vs Southampton TV channel and can I live stream it?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 1.30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Arsenal vs Southampton team news

Arsenal will be without Henrikh Mkhitaryan for a few weeks after he limped out of Thursday’s Europa League win over CSKA Moscow with a suspected medial knee problem.

Asked if Mkhitaryan could be out for a number of weeks, Wenger told Sky Sports News: “I fear yes, I hope I’m wrong.”

Goalkeeper David Ospina (ankle) is also sidelined, as is long-term absentee Santi Cazorla (Achilles).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can return having been cup-tied in Europe.

Southampton’s Mario Lemina (virus) faces a late fitness test.

Sam McQueen has already been ruled out, due to a groin injury.

Arsenal vs Southampton odds

Arsenal – 4/7

Draw – 7/2

Southampton – 5/1