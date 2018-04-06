Cardiff City vs Wolves : TV Channel, Live Stream Guide, Team News, Kickoff Time & Match Preview

The Championship’s top two go head to head on Friday as Cardiff host Wolves in what will be a pivotal game in the title race and we have all the live streaming news for you.

Watch Cardiff v Wolves Live!

Wolves are six points ahead of the Bluebirds with six games remaining, and victory over their title rivals will almost certainly secure top spot! Cardiff, though, head into Friday’s blockbuster with a game in hand, and three points against Wolves could push the Championship title race right to the wire!

Where is Cardiff v Wolves being played?

The match is being played at City of Cardiff Stadium in the Welsh Capital.

What time does Cardiff v Wolves Kick off?

The match kicks off on Friday 30th March at 17:30 GMT

Earlier in the week Neil Warnock was named Championship manage of the season, and credit where credit is due he deserves it. Five points ahead of Fulham in third, the Bluebirds are unlikely automatic promotion contenders. It’s a typical Warnock side that’s hard working, tough to beat and not very easy on the eye.

In contrast Wolves have been described as one of the best footballing sides the Championship has ever witnessed, but that’s no surprise considering the money they’ve spent and the calibre of players they’ve brought in.

Nuno Santo does deserve some credit though. He’s got his side playing a brand of football that some Premier League clubs could only dream of playing, and more importantly he’s got results.

Wolves were disappointing in midweek, managing only a draw at home against struggling Hull, and they’ll face an uphill struggle away at Cardiff who have won seven consecutive home league games.

The league leaders are struggling a bit on the road picking up all three points in just two of their last five away games. Taking all that into account Cardiff look excellent value to pick up all three points at 21/10.

Kenneth Zohore has had a hand in six goals in his last seven league games and he’s 11/4 to score anytime.