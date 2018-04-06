Massimiliano Allegri ready to sign trio of Juventus stars for Chelsea if he replaces Antonio Conte

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri would reportedly look to sign three Juventus players if he were to be given the chance to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea this summer.

The Blues are widely expected to make a change in the Stamford Bridge dugout, with Conte struggling to build on last season’s success with a largely disappointing campaign this time around.

Sky Sports have linked former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel as a potential contender for the Chelsea job, while Mundo Deportivo have reported of the west Londoners’ interest in former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique.

Still, it may now be that Allegri is becoming an increasingly strong candidate, with reports in Italy suggesting Enrique is no longer the clear favourite for the position.

Were the 50-year-old to take the reins at the Bridge, he would supposedly try to bring three of his current players with him in the form of Miralem Pjanic, Federico Bernardeschi and Rodrigo Bentacur, according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Metro.

All three look like they could do a job for this struggling Chelsea side, and it’s little surprise Allegri would want to keep on working with players he knows well if he makes the move to England.