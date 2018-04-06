Chelsea transfer update: €100m star informs Blues he wants huge transfer to go through

Chelsea have been told in no uncertain terms by star player Eden Hazard that he wants to be allowed a transfer to Real Madrid if an offer comes in for him.

According to Diario Gol, the Belgium international has informed his club that he plans to accept any proposal from his dream club as he feels it’s now or never for him to make the move to the Bernabeu.

Hazard would no doubt make a fine signing for Real Madrid this summer as they look to revamp an attack that has not looked at its best this season.

Both Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have looked well below par and Hazard would surely be an upgrade alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Los Blancos’ front three.

Chelsea look at risk of losing their star forward as they look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League for next season, and players like Hazard will want to be playing at the highest level.

The 27-year-old would surely be unable to win the Ballon d’Or if he’s unable to show what he can do in Europe’s top club competition, and that could serve as a major motivation.

Sport have reported Chelsea hope to tie Hazard down to a new contract but that they’ll accept €100million for him if they cannot convince him to put pen to paper.