Chelsea vs West Ham TV channel, odds, kick-off time and team news

Chelsea face a London club for the third time in succession as they host West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues had their Champions League aspirations dented after they lost to Tottenham at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of goals from Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

They are now eight points behind the north London side, and their only hope of success this season is by winning the FA Cup.

West Ham, won a huge game against fellow relegation threatened side, Southampton.

They produced a great performance by winning 3-0 with Marko Arnautovic inspiring them to victory.

When is Chelsea vs West Ham and what time is kick-off?

The game gets underway at Stamford Bridge at 4.30pm on Sunday, April 8.

Chelsea vs West Ham TV channel and can I live stream it?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 4.15pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Chelsea vs West Ham team news

Chelsea hope to have Thibaut Courtois (thigh) and Pedro (knock) for the game.

The both missed the game to Tottenham but could feature, along with Ross Barkley (fitness).

However, David Luiz (ankle), Davide Zappacosta (muscle) and Ethan Ampadu (ankle) remain out.

There’s a major blow for the Hammers as Michail Antonio is out of West Ham’s trip to Chelsea on Sunday and Manuel Lanzini is a doubt.

Antonio requires a hamstring operation while midfielder Lanzini is still struggling with a knee injury.

Winston Reid, Pedro Obiang, Andy Carroll and Sam Byram are long-term absentees.

Chelsea vs West Ham odds

Chelsea – 1/4

Draw – 11/2

West Ham – 12/1