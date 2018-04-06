Manchester United star promised he will be a Real Madrid player in the next transfer window

Real Madrid transfer chiefs have reportedly given their orders to Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea over sealing a summer transfer to the Bernabeu.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants have re-opened talks with United over signing the 27-year-old shot-stopper, and have told him to hold off on any contract negotiations with the Red Devils in order to help the deal along.

The report adds that Real have told De Gea’s agent Jorge Mendes to promise the player he will finally make his move to Madrid this summer after lengthy speculation and efforts in the past.

BBC Sport reported back in 2015 of how the Spain international’s proposed switch to Real fell through late on, and though he went on to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, it has not cooled speculation.

Los Blancos could certainly do with a new ‘keeper as an upgrade on Keylor Navas, who, though solid enough, is not the kind of big name Florentino Perez likes to have in every position at his club.

Real now seem confident they can get this transfer done at long last and have communicated that to De Gea, according to Don Balon.

It remains to be seen if United can really be persuaded to part with such an important member of their squad as they already face a tough enough challenge catching up with Manchester City next season.