How Paul Pogba reacted to being offered to Man City by Raiola

Paul Pogba reacted to Pep Guardiola’s sensational claim Mino Raiola offered him to Manchester City in January in typical humorous fashion.

Guardiola made the incredible claim in his pre-match news conference that Raiola – Pogba’s agent – offered the Frenchman to City in January.

Raiola also represents Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who acrimoniously fell out with Guardiola, and Raiola recently launched an extraordinary outburst slamming the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss as a “coward” and a “dog”.

Clearly, there is no love lost between the City boss and the super agent and Guardiola revealed this information when asked in a press conference about Raiola.

“Two months ago he offered me Mkhitaryan and Pogba to play with us,” Guardiola is quoted on BBC Sport.

“So I’m a bad guy so he has to protect his players, so he cannot bring his players (to) a guy like me, a dog.

“Comparing [me to] a dog is bad – it’s not good. He has to respect the dogs.”

The revelations adds spice ahead of the Manchester derby and the news appears to have taken Pogba by surprise.

He posted his reaction on social media, posting a picture of himself cupping his ear with the caption: “Say what?”

Pogba signed for United from Juventus in August 2016 for an £89 million fee that was a world record at the time, however, he has endured a mixed season with the Red Devils and his relationship with Jose Mourinho is rumoured to be strained.