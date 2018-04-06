Jurgen Klopp open to accepting stunning swap deal offer for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seems open to the idea of accepting Mohamed Salah’s transfer to Real Madrid as part of an exchange deal involving Gareth Bale.

The Reds boss is seemingly a big fan of the Wales international, with Don Balon suggesting the club are not ruling out letting Salah leave after just one season at Anfield.

MORE: Bad news, Manchester United: Pundit explains why no one else can do what Liverpool did against Manchester City

The Egypt international has been on fire since swapping Roma for Liverpool in the summer, scoring 38 goals in all competitions to put the club on the brink of the Champions League semi-finals.

Unsurprisingly, this has led Real Madrid to show a strong interest in signing him, and Don Balon claim they’re prepared to kill two birds with one stone by offloading the under-performing Bale to Liverpool as part of the deal.

The Spanish outlet claim Liverpool could accept €200million for Salah, and add that Klopp is keen on the idea of signing Bale, though the player himself may still need some convincing.

Given Bale’s recent struggles for both fitness and form, it’s unlikely many Liverpool fans will share Klopp’s view that this would be a good deal for them.

That said, the club coped well despite losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January and have bounced back from losing big names before.

Bale, of course, has also shown himself to be a world class performer from his time in the Premier League with Tottenham so could benefit from a return to England to get back to his best.