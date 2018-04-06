Not just goals: LFC legend explains what makes Mohamed Salah the ‘perfect Liverpool player’

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has explained why he thinks Mohamed Salah is the ‘perfect Liverpool player’ after his remarkable start to life at Anfield.

The Egypt international was a relatively low-key summer signing from Roma but has ended up being one of the players of the season in Europe with 38 goals in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Salah’s incredible streak in front of goal looks set to win him the Premier League Golden Boot and may even see him pip Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne to PFA Player of the Year.

Liverpool’s main man was on form again this week as he netted the opening goal and set up the third of the night against City in their Champions League quarter-final first leg victory.

And it is that unselfishness from Salah that has seen him earn big praise from Rush, who says he has been hugely impressed by how much he still manages to create for others despite his considerable goal threat.

‘For me he’s been absolutely amazing. I watched him against Watford, he scored four goals. He was absolutely amazing,’ Rush told Omnisport, as quoted by the Metro.

‘For me the two greatest players in the world are Messi and Ronaldo, without doubt. They’ve been here year in year out but when I watch Salah, he was on par in that game.

‘He’s got to do it year in year out but he’s certainly got the potential to do that. The thing you like about Salah is he’s very unselfish.

‘He scored four goals (against Watford) but he tried to lay on three for others. For me, that’s a perfect Liverpool player.’