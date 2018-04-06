Manchester United star eyed for shock short-term transfer by Champions League giants

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has reportedly become a surprise loan target for Barcelona ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

According to the Sun, the Catalan giants are considering a short-term deal for Shaw to give them more options at left-back, but are leaning away from paying any cash for the player due to expenses elsewhere.

MORE: Deal close: Manchester United CLEARED to sign 44-goal Brazilian as club slash asking price by HALF

Barca are still paying off Philippe Coutinho’s transfer fee to Liverpool and also want to set aside money to complete a deal for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, says the Sun.

Shaw has struggled at United this season and more than a few eyebrows would be raised if the England international ended up making his way to a big club like Barcelona.

Jose Mourinho doesn’t currently seem to trust Shaw as first choice in his side, so it’s hard to imagine why an elite Champions League side would look to make room for him.

The 22-year-old has shown flashes of potential during his time with the Red Devils, but has struggled over a lack of consistency and perceived poor fitness levels.

Mourinho has been publicly critical of the player for some time now, so while an exit makes sense for him this summer a switch to Barcelona would certainly go down as one of the strangest deals of the transfer window.